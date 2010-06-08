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CASTILLA Y LEON ENVIRONMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 300,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 141,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 159,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/03/2011 : € 23,500,000
9/09/2011 : € 23,500,000
9/09/2011 : € 23,500,000
31/03/2011 : € 26,500,000
9/09/2011 : € 26,500,000
9/09/2011 : € 26,500,000
30/03/2011 : € 70,500,000
30/03/2011 : € 79,500,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: EUR 100 million for environmental investments

Summary sheet

Release date
8 June 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/03/2011
20100077
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Castilla y León Environment.

Comunidad Autónoma de Castilla y León.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 350 million.
Up to EUR 749 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is an investment programme in water, wastewater, forestation and fire fighting and prevention investments. It could also include investments in public buildings with the objective to develop a network of training centres, incubators, exhibition and conference centres throughout the Region del Duero.

The project concerns an investment programme targeted towards environmental protection.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of a number of investments in water, wastewater, forestation, fire fighting and prevention investments. It could also concern investments in public buildings. It is expected to have significant positive impacts on the environment and stimulate the use of the solid biomass (replacement of boilers in public buildings).

Procurement for this project falls under directive 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC. Compliance of the promoter with these directives will be assessed during appraisal.

Other links
Related press
Spain: EUR 100 million for environmental investments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EUR 100 million for environmental investments
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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