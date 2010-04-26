Summary sheet
Leipziger Versorgungs- und Verkehrsgesellschaft mbH (LVV) und Leipziger Verkehrsbetriebe GmbH (LVB)
Construction of a new tram maintenance depot in the City of Leipzig as well as the purchase of the new rolling stock.
The project will improve the maintenance logistics relating to the tramway rolling stock in the City of Leipzig by means of partial substituting 5 existing service locations and offering a wider range of maintenance services, as well as acquiring new tram units.
Among the schemes so far identified for financing, only the construction of the new tram depot falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive: accordingly, an EIA is not strictly required but a screening by the Competent Authority should take place. Details will be checked at appraisal stage, when the relevant specific information is available and analysed. On the other hand, the construction of new rolling stock will take place in the manufacturers’ plants and does not fall within the scope of the EU Directive 85/337/EEC as subsequently amended.
The Promoter is subject to and follows EU procurement procedures (namely, Directive 2004/17/EEC) including publication in the EU Official Journal. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the contracts under the project shall be tendered in accordance with these regulations, including publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal. Under these circumstances, the procurement procedures applied by the Promoter are suitable for the project and acceptable to the Bank.
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