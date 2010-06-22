Breitband Schleswig Holstein

Summary sheet
Different promoters depending on finally chosen projects in cooperation with the financial intermediary, the Investitionsbank Schleswig Holstein, Schleswig Holstein’s public promotional bank.
Roll-out of new passive optical fibre telecommunication access networks in 5 rural areas in Schleswig Holstein.
The project will provide very high speed fixed broadband telecom services to mainly residential users.
Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for urban fibre roll-out and long distance transmission systems) do not fall under Annex I of Directive 85/337 EC as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35 EC. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Therefore it is not expected that the works will be subject to Annex II of the directive.
Publicly controlled promoters are subject to directive 2004/18/EC for the supply of works and material. Therefore open procurement procedures including publication in the EUOJ would be required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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