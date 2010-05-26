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RAWBANK LINE OF CREDIT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 5,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Congo (Democratic Republic) : € 5,000,000
Credit lines : € 5,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/11/2010 : € 5,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
26 May 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/11/2010
20100035
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RAWBANK Global Loan
Financial intermediary: RAWBANK
Contact person: Mr Thierry Taeymans
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to the equivalent of EUR 5 million (maximum)
Not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Line of credit for financing long-term loans in USD for investment projects operating in productive and services sector in DRC.

Financing of investments of small/medium-sized as well as micro enterprises in DRC.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All sub-projects financed under the proposed loan will be required to comply with the relevant national legal framework.

RAWBANK will ensure that equipment, works and services to be financed will be procured at the most advantageous prices, having regard to quality and efficiency, and that an open international bidding procedure will be followed when applicable.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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