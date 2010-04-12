Estlink 2 TEN-E

Summary sheet
Elering Oue, Tallinn, Estonia
The project concerns the implementation of a second High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) submarine link (Estlink 2) interconnecting Estonia and Finland across the Gulf of Finland. The proposed project will be designed as a monopolar link with metallic return and will have rated capacity of 650 MW, terminal voltage of 450 kV, and total length of circa 165 km. The project includes two terminal converter stations located in Püssi (Estonia) and Anttila (Finland), 140 km of undersea cable, 11 km of underground cable (in Estonia), and 14 km of overhead line (in Finland). The project also encompasses the reinforcement and the renovation of 126 km of 330 kV AC lines in Estonia (Püssi-Eesti and Püssi-Balti).
The new link will increase the transmission capacity between the Baltic and the Nordic countries from 350 to 1000 MW and thereby improve diversification and security of supply and enhance electricity market integration in the Baltic Sea Region.
The land cable section in Estonia underwent Environmental Impact Assessment and was granted environmental consent by the Environmental Board of Estonia in March 2009. The other parts of the project do not require EIA. Environmental issues, including impacts on nature conservation sites, are being studied in the context of the ongoing water permit processes for the submarine cable in both Finland and Estonia.
The contracts for the implementation of the project will be procured following procedures governed by the EU Directive 2004/17/EC.
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