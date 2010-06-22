PCH LOAN FOR SME AND PRIORITY PROJECTS

For Member States and Western Balkans: Loan for financing small and medium-sized projects promoted by SMEs (within the Bank’s usual eligibility criteria) as well as infrastructure projects promoted by local authorities and projects for investments in the fields of knowledge economy, energy, environmental protection, health and education promoted by final beneficiaries of any size.

For Eastern Partnership Countries (Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine), the loan aims at providing finance to SMEs, as well as to small and medium-size energy and environment projects promoted by mid-caps and public sector entities.