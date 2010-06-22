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PCH LOAN FOR SME AND PRIORITY PROJECTS

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 179,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Kosovo* : € 10,000,000
North Macedonia : € 10,000,000
Armenia : € 16,000,000
Bulgaria : € 20,000,000
Serbia : € 20,000,000
Moldova : € 21,300,000
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 25,000,000
Georgia : € 26,700,000
Romania : € 30,000,000
Credit lines : € 179,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/05/2012 : € 1,000,000
22/06/2012 : € 1,300,000
22/06/2012 : € 1,700,000
14/11/2013 : € 10,000,000
20/12/2012 : € 10,000,000
7/06/2011 : € 10,000,000
28/10/2011 : € 15,000,000
28/10/2011 : € 15,000,000
27/04/2011 : € 20,000,000
7/06/2011 : € 20,000,000
28/10/2011 : € 20,000,000
8/08/2011 : € 25,000,000
3/05/2011 : € 30,000,000
(*) Including a € 1,700,000 Investment Grants provided by the NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM ,a € 1,300,000 Investment Grants provided by the NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related press
Kosovo: EIB and ProCredit Bank agree EUR 10 million credit line to support SMEs
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EIB continues to support smaller projects in Eastern Partnership countries

Summary sheet

Release date
22 June 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/04/2011
20090772
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PCH Loan for SMEs and Priority Projects

1. ProCredit Bank a.d. Beograd (Serbia);
2. ProCredit Bank Ukraine (Ukraine);
3. ProCredit Bank a.d. (Bulgaria);
4. ProCredit Bank SA (Romania);
5. ProCredit Bank Georgia JSC (Georgia);
6. ProCredit Bank CJSC (Armenia);
7. Bankes ProCredit SHA (Albania);
8. ProCredit SA (Moldova);
9. ProCredit Bank Kosovo (Kosovo under UNSCR 1244);
10. ProCredit Bank Macedonia (FYROM);
11. ProCredit Bank Bosnia and Herzegovina (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 175 million.
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

For Member States and Western Balkans: Loan for financing small and medium-sized projects promoted by SMEs (within the Bank’s usual eligibility criteria) as well as infrastructure projects promoted by local authorities and projects for investments in the fields of knowledge economy, energy, environmental protection, health and education promoted by final beneficiaries of any size.

For Eastern Partnership Countries (Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine), the loan aims at providing finance to SMEs, as well as to small and medium-size energy and environment projects promoted by mid-caps and public sector entities.

Make available access to long-term funds at affordable interest rates to sectors of the economy with least availability of financing – small and medium size enterprise and local authorities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The final intermediaries will be requested to ensure compliance of sub-projects with relevant national and EU environmental laws, as appropriate.

The financial intermediaries will be requested to ensure compliance of sub-projects with EU directives.

Other links
Related press
Kosovo: EIB and ProCredit Bank agree EUR 10 million credit line to support SMEs
Related press
EIB continues to support smaller projects in Eastern Partnership countries

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Kosovo: EIB and ProCredit Bank agree EUR 10 million credit line to support SMEs
Related press
EIB continues to support smaller projects in Eastern Partnership countries
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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