PCH LOAN FOR SME AND PRIORITY PROJECTS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
1. ProCredit Bank a.d. Beograd (Serbia);
2. ProCredit Bank Ukraine (Ukraine);
3. ProCredit Bank a.d. (Bulgaria);
4. ProCredit Bank SA (Romania);
5. ProCredit Bank Georgia JSC (Georgia);
6. ProCredit Bank CJSC (Armenia);
7. Bankes ProCredit SHA (Albania);
8. ProCredit SA (Moldova);
9. ProCredit Bank Kosovo (Kosovo under UNSCR 1244);
10. ProCredit Bank Macedonia (FYROM);
11. ProCredit Bank Bosnia and Herzegovina (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
For Member States and Western Balkans: Loan for financing small and medium-sized projects promoted by SMEs (within the Bank’s usual eligibility criteria) as well as infrastructure projects promoted by local authorities and projects for investments in the fields of knowledge economy, energy, environmental protection, health and education promoted by final beneficiaries of any size.
For Eastern Partnership Countries (Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine), the loan aims at providing finance to SMEs, as well as to small and medium-size energy and environment projects promoted by mid-caps and public sector entities.
Make available access to long-term funds at affordable interest rates to sectors of the economy with least availability of financing – small and medium size enterprise and local authorities.
The final intermediaries will be requested to ensure compliance of sub-projects with relevant national and EU environmental laws, as appropriate.
The financial intermediaries will be requested to ensure compliance of sub-projects with EU directives.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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