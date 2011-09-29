Grupo Antolin RDI & Convergence

Summary sheet
GRUPO ANTOLIN
The project comprises RDI investments for the development of new, light-weight vehicle interior components. Additionally, the project includes investments in technology implementation for higher productivity, flexibility, process cost reduction, and energy efficiency in Convergence regions.
The project consists of two parts: first, investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) for the development of new, light-weight vehicle interior components (door panels, roofs and headliners, cockpits and seat modules). The main project objectives are weight reduction and improved safety features of the components, and dedicated research in areas such as new materials, nanofibres, bioplastics and recyclability, and further integration of electronics.
In addition, the second part of the project comprises investments in technology implementation for higher productivity, flexibility, process cost reduction, and energy efficiency in the promoter’s plants in Convergence regions.
The innovation and product development related part of the project concerns activities that will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised. An EIA is therefore not required by EIA Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directive 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The capital investments of the project will cover activities that are not expected to have a negative impact on the environment. The Bank’s services will verify whether or not an EIA is required.
The promoter is a private company operating in the manufacturing sector not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects.
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