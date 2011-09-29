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GRUPO ANTOLIN RDI & CONVERGENCE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 3,394,774
Türkiye : € 5,498,008
Czechia : € 16,588,763
Spain : € 44,518,455
Industry : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/08/2012 : € 3,394,774
24/08/2012 : € 5,498,008
24/08/2012 : € 16,588,763
24/08/2012 : € 44,518,455

Summary sheet

Release date
29 September 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/08/2012
20090768
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Grupo Antolin RDI & Convergence

GRUPO ANTOLIN

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 146 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises RDI investments for the development of new, light-weight vehicle interior components. Additionally, the project includes investments in technology implementation for higher productivity, flexibility, process cost reduction, and energy efficiency in Convergence regions.

The project consists of two parts: first, investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) for the development of new, light-weight vehicle interior components (door panels, roofs and headliners, cockpits and seat modules). The main project objectives are weight reduction and improved safety features of the components, and dedicated research in areas such as new materials, nanofibres, bioplastics and recyclability, and further integration of electronics.

In addition, the second part of the project comprises investments in technology implementation for higher productivity, flexibility, process cost reduction, and energy efficiency in the promoter’s plants in Convergence regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The innovation and product development related part of the project concerns activities that will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised. An EIA is therefore not required by EIA Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directive 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The capital investments of the project will cover activities that are not expected to have a negative impact on the environment. The Bank’s services will verify whether or not an EIA is required.

The promoter is a private company operating in the manufacturing sector not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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