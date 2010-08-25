SAICA Recycled PM & Process Waste ERP

The project comprises two schemes: “Scheme I” concerns the construction and operation of a waste to energy power plant of 50 MWel in Burgo de Ebro, Spain, to make use of 500,000 t p.a. of paper production process waste from two of the promoter’s nearby paper mills (Burgo de Ebro and Zaragoza). “Scheme II” comprises the construction of a greenfield recycled paper mill with a capacity of 425,000 t p.a. of light-weight fluting and testliner production, including onsite power and steam generation, at Partington, UK.

The waste to energy power plant (Scheme I) will improve the waste management practice of the promoter who will close the environmental cycle of its operations in Spain from used paper recovery, recycling of the paper wastes to the final energetic recovery of the wastes generated during the paper recycling process.

The recycled paper mill (Scheme II) promotes higher local utilisation of waste paper in the UK and indirectly leads to higher paper collection rates and thus avoids landfill. It also complements the utilisation of fibre-based packaging materials in line with the EC Directive on Packaging and Packaging Waste (2004/12/EC) which targets at a 60% recovery rate for fibre-based packaging.