SAICA Recycled PM & Process Waste ERP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
SAICA - Sociedad Anónima Industrias Celulosa Aragonesa
The project comprises two schemes: “Scheme I” concerns the construction and operation of a waste to energy power plant of 50 MWel in Burgo de Ebro, Spain, to make use of 500,000 t p.a. of paper production process waste from two of the promoter’s nearby paper mills (Burgo de Ebro and Zaragoza). “Scheme II” comprises the construction of a greenfield recycled paper mill with a capacity of 425,000 t p.a. of light-weight fluting and testliner production, including onsite power and steam generation, at Partington, UK.
The waste to energy power plant (Scheme I) will improve the waste management practice of the promoter who will close the environmental cycle of its operations in Spain from used paper recovery, recycling of the paper wastes to the final energetic recovery of the wastes generated during the paper recycling process.
The recycled paper mill (Scheme II) promotes higher local utilisation of waste paper in the UK and indirectly leads to higher paper collection rates and thus avoids landfill. It also complements the utilisation of fibre-based packaging materials in line with the EC Directive on Packaging and Packaging Waste (2004/12/EC) which targets at a 60% recovery rate for fibre-based packaging.
Both project schemes, i.e. Waste to Energy Power plants from recycled paper process waste and paper mills with integrated CHP units >50 MWth and capacity higher than 100 t waste/day and 200 t paper/day respectively, fall under annex I of the EIA Directive, the provisions of the IPPC (01/2008EC), the Large Combustion Plants (2001/80/EC) and the Waste Incineration (2000/76/EC) Directive. The status and details of the EIA and IPPC procedures and other relevant environmental “acquis” will be analysed during the appraisal.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.