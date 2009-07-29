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NISSAN UK SUNDERLAND EV AND BATTERIES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 220,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 220,000,000
Industry : € 220,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/11/2011 : € 100,000,000
3/11/2011 : € 120,000,000
Other links
Related press
EIB supports new Nissan battery plant and electric car production in the UK

Summary sheet

Release date
18 March 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/11/2011
20090729
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Nissan EV and Battery Production

Nissan Motor Manufacturing (UK) Ltd

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 220 million,
The estimated project cost amounts to at least EUR 450 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the investments in (i) Nissan's first European plant for the production of batteries for electric vehicles (EV) as well as (ii) the production equipment for the manufacturing of Nissan’s electric vehicles in Sunderland.

The project will support the promoter in the development of its first European plant for the manufacturing of batteries and electric vehicles and the standardisation of the related manufacturing technology for further applications in Europe and North America. As such, it will contribute to (i) accelerate the market introduction and customer adoption of environmental-friendly technologies in the automotive sector and (ii) increase the promoter’s and public stock of knowledge about product and manufacturing technology in the field of electric powertrains and Li-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project component concerning the investments in the development of manufacturing technologies and industrialisation of the electric vehicle are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Annex II of the Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The need of a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the project component related to the investments in the battery plant, will however be verified during the project due diligence.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.

Comments

Loan foreseen under the European Clean Transport Facility (ECTF).

Other links
Related press
EIB supports new Nissan battery plant and electric car production in the UK

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB supports new Nissan battery plant and electric car production in the UK
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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