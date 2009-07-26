BOLLORE RDI VEHICULE ELECTRIQUE-ID SYS

Summary sheet
Bolloré
Financing of an RDI programme launched by the Bolloré group to develop electrical energy storage systems, in particular for applications in electric vehicles, and management and safety solutions for the movement of people and goods.
The project will serve to improve the promoter’s electric battery and identification systems technology and bring environmental benefits, particularly in terms of reducing CO2 emissions from electric vehicles.
The project concerns RDI investment in existing plants. During the project appraisal the Bank will check whether the project is subject to EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, in which case an environmental impact assessment would be required.
The procurement procedures will be required to comply with the EIB’s guidelines on private sector projects. The Bank will check the details during the project appraisal.
The loan comes under the European Clean Transport Facility (ECTF).
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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