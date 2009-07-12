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CLSG INTERCONNECTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Sector(s)
Energy : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2012 : € 12,500,000
10/12/2012 : € 62,500,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - - EN
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLSG INTERCONNECTION
Related press
Post-conflict West African power networks get EUR 75m European support

Summary sheet

Release date
22 August 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2012
20090712
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CLSG INTERCONNECTION
WEST AFRICAN POWER POOL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 370 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The power interconnection between Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinée (CLSG) is a priority project of the West African Power Pool (WAPP) that will enable power exchanges between the four countries.

This project will enable power exchanges between Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinée, thereby improving the supply of electricity in these post-conflict countries. In the medium term, the project should enable the development of the hydropower potential of Guinée. In Sierra Leone, the availability of low cost and reliable electricity is a necessary prerequisite for the recovery of economic and human development activites.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project, if implemented inside the EU, would fall under Annex 1 of EIA directive, requiring an EIA. The promoter has conducted an ESIA with an international consultant. The process has included public consultation. The identified environmental risks are typical for high voltage transmission projects, including vegetation and forest cleaning, visual impact, avifauna collisions and resettlement of people from transmission corridor. The study includes appropriate mitigating measures like re-routing the line at the areas of environmental hotspots, visual impact minimisation and resettlement action plan.

The Bank will require that the procurement is carried out in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and will provide guidance to the promoter.

Related documents
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLSG INTERCONNECTION
Other links
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - - EN
Related press
Post-conflict West African power networks get EUR 75m European support

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLSG INTERCONNECTION
Publication Date
12 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66398483
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20090712
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - West Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLSG INTERCONNECTION
Other links
Summary sheet
CLSG INTERCONNECTION
Data sheet
CLSG INTERCONNECTION
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - - EN
Related press
Post-conflict West African power networks get EUR 75m European support

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Post-conflict West African power networks get EUR 75m European support
Other links
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - - EN
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLSG INTERCONNECTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications