CLSG INTERCONNECTION

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Summary sheet
The power interconnection between Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinée (CLSG) is a priority project of the West African Power Pool (WAPP) that will enable power exchanges between the four countries.
This project will enable power exchanges between Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinée, thereby improving the supply of electricity in these post-conflict countries. In the medium term, the project should enable the development of the hydropower potential of Guinée. In Sierra Leone, the availability of low cost and reliable electricity is a necessary prerequisite for the recovery of economic and human development activites.
The project, if implemented inside the EU, would fall under Annex 1 of EIA directive, requiring an EIA. The promoter has conducted an ESIA with an international consultant. The process has included public consultation. The identified environmental risks are typical for high voltage transmission projects, including vegetation and forest cleaning, visual impact, avifauna collisions and resettlement of people from transmission corridor. The study includes appropriate mitigating measures like re-routing the line at the areas of environmental hotspots, visual impact minimisation and resettlement action plan.
The Bank will require that the procurement is carried out in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and will provide guidance to the promoter.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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