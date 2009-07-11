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NEPCO GREEN CORRIDOR

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 80,623,932.25
Countries
Sector(s)
Jordan : € 80,623,932.25
Energy : € 80,623,932.25
Signature date(s)
14/12/2017 : € 14,350,000
8/11/2015 : € 66,273,932.25
(*) Including a € 14,350,000 Investment Grants provided by the NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
15/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEPCO GREEN CORRIDOR
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPCO GREEN CORRIDOR - Link to Promoter's website for Environmental Information
Related press
Jordan: USD 126 million to improve drinking water availability and strengthen the electricity backbone network

Summary sheet

Release date
24 February 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/11/2015
20090711
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NEPCO GREEN CORRIDOR
National Electric Power Co. (NEPCO)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 87 million (EUR 78 million)
USD 160 million (EUR 142 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project is a multi-component programme to reinforce Jordan's high voltage electricity backbone network for integration of more renewable generation capacity and to improve reliability of supply. It consists of two new transmission lines (400 kV/150 km and 132 kV/51 km), upgrading three existing lines (132 kV/100 km) and construction of one new 400/132 kV, 1200 MVA electricity substation. The investments are reinforcing the network in the central Jordan desert area, where circumstances for renewable generation are most favourable.

The project consists of transmission investments that are necessary to allow access of renewable electricity projects to the main consumption centre of Amman, to replace present and future fossil-based generation, and to strengthen the energy transmission backbone of the country. The project therefore contributes to the objectives of climate change mitigation and economic infrastructure development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Several of the project components, if implemented inside the EU, would require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) according to the EU legislation. The EIB requires the promoter to conduct environmental and social assessments (ESIAs) for the whole multi-component programme. The implementation of an ESIA for the first part of the programme is being contracted with an international consultant.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
15/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEPCO GREEN CORRIDOR
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPCO GREEN CORRIDOR - Link to Promoter's website for Environmental Information
Other links
Related press
Jordan: USD 126 million to improve drinking water availability and strengthen the electricity backbone network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEPCO GREEN CORRIDOR
Publication Date
15 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60347238
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20090711
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPCO GREEN CORRIDOR - Link to Promoter's website for Environmental Information
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90230739
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090711
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEPCO GREEN CORRIDOR
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPCO GREEN CORRIDOR - Link to Promoter's website for Environmental Information
Other links
Summary sheet
NEPCO GREEN CORRIDOR
Data sheet
NEPCO GREEN CORRIDOR
Related press
Jordan: USD 126 million to improve drinking water availability and strengthen the electricity backbone network

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Jordan: USD 126 million to improve drinking water availability and strengthen the electricity backbone network
Other links
Related public register
15/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEPCO GREEN CORRIDOR
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPCO GREEN CORRIDOR - Link to Promoter's website for Environmental Information

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications