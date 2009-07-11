NEPCO GREEN CORRIDOR

Summary sheet
The project is a multi-component programme to reinforce Jordan's high voltage electricity backbone network for integration of more renewable generation capacity and to improve reliability of supply. It consists of two new transmission lines (400 kV/150 km and 132 kV/51 km), upgrading three existing lines (132 kV/100 km) and construction of one new 400/132 kV, 1200 MVA electricity substation. The investments are reinforcing the network in the central Jordan desert area, where circumstances for renewable generation are most favourable.
The project consists of transmission investments that are necessary to allow access of renewable electricity projects to the main consumption centre of Amman, to replace present and future fossil-based generation, and to strengthen the energy transmission backbone of the country. The project therefore contributes to the objectives of climate change mitigation and economic infrastructure development.
Several of the project components, if implemented inside the EU, would require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) according to the EU legislation. The EIB requires the promoter to conduct environmental and social assessments (ESIAs) for the whole multi-component programme. The implementation of an ESIA for the first part of the programme is being contracted with an international consultant.
The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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