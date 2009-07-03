KUJAWSKO- POMORSKIE HEALTHCARE PROGRAM

Summary sheet
Kujawsko - Pomorskie Voivodeship
The Project will support the financing of the second phase of the region’s Development and Modernisation Investment Programme 2007-2012, to be implemented during the period 2009-2012. It involves a total of 35 investment projects in 26 healthcare sites. The major investments are in nine provincial hospitals (17 sub-projects) in the KP region.
The Project is expected to be fully consistent with and supportive of the Regional Operational Plan 2007-2013 for the KP region, the Development Strategy for the Kujawsko-Pomorskie Voivodeship 2007-2015 and the National Cohesion Strategy 2007-2015, as well as the EU’s Lisbon Strategy. Project benefits are expected to arise from the contribution the Project will make to the overall health strategy of the region, as well as from an expansion of service capacity and the rehabilitation or replacement of existing hospital facilities with modernised or purpose-built infrastructure.
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, though schemes within the investment programme could be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal the screening decisions of the Competent Authority and whether EIAs are required, as well as review relevant environmental issues.
The Promoter is required to respect national and European legislation applicable to public procurement. The Bank requires the Promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the Project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation.
Disclaimer
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