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KUJAWSKO- POMORSKIE HEALTHCARE PROGRAM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 106,730,286.3
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 106,730,286.3
Health : € 106,730,286.3
Signature date(s)
3/11/2010 : € 106,730,286.3

Summary sheet

Release date
4 May 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/11/2010
20090703
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Kujawsko - Pomorskie Healthcare System

Kujawsko - Pomorskie Voivodeship

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Approximately PLN 425 million. (ca. EUR 104 million.)
Indicative amount around PLN 850 million. (EUR 207 million.)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project will support the financing of the second phase of the region’s Development and Modernisation Investment Programme 2007-2012, to be implemented during the period 2009-2012. It involves a total of 35 investment projects in 26 healthcare sites. The major investments are in nine provincial hospitals (17 sub-projects) in the KP region.

The Project is expected to be fully consistent with and supportive of the Regional Operational Plan 2007-2013 for the KP region, the Development Strategy for the Kujawsko-Pomorskie Voivodeship 2007-2015 and the National Cohesion Strategy 2007-2015, as well as the EU’s Lisbon Strategy. Project benefits are expected to arise from the contribution the Project will make to the overall health strategy of the region, as well as from an expansion of service capacity and the rehabilitation or replacement of existing hospital facilities with modernised or purpose-built infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, though schemes within the investment programme could be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal the screening decisions of the Competent Authority and whether EIAs are required, as well as review relevant environmental issues.

The Promoter is required to respect national and European legislation applicable to public procurement. The Bank requires the Promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the Project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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