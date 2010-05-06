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SAMSUN COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 300,000,000
Energy : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/11/2011 : € 100,000,000
31/03/2011 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Part 4 - TR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Annexes - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Part 3 - TR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Part 1 - TR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Part 2 - TR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - EN
Related public register
11/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EIA-Samsun Natural Gas Pipeline Project
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Çarşamba-Tirebolu Overhead Line Terme District & Ünye District
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Çarşamba-Tirebolu Overhead Line Terme District, Ünye & Ikizce
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Çarşamba-Tirebolu Overhead Line Terme District & Ünye District
Related public register
11/03/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Samsun Natural Gas Pipeline Project
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Çarşamba-Tirebolu Overhead Line Terme District, Ünye & Ikizce

Summary sheet

Release date
6 May 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/03/2011
20090684
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant

OMV AG (Austria)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million.
EUR 630 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Implementation of a 870 MW gas fired combined cycle power plant near Acay, in the Samsun Region of Turkey.

The project is an additional step for the OMV Group to diversify into the electricity generation market. This would be the second gas fired power plant for the Group.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project were located in the EU, it would fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. As such, it would require a full Environmental Impact Assessment to be carried out. Turkish environmental legislation aims at harmonisation with EU standards in the context of EU accession process. Whilst the criteria and procedures to determine the need for an EIA are defined similarly to those of the EU, full aligned application needs still to be achieved. Details of the environmental and social assessment procedures, including possible impacts on any sites of nature conservation or cultural importance, will be investigated further by the Bank during appraisal to ensure that the project complies with the Bank’s principles and standards as regards environmental and social issues.

The procurement procedures will be assessed during the appraisal to ensure that they fulfil the requirements of the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
11/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EIA-Samsun Natural Gas Pipeline Project
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Çarşamba-Tirebolu Overhead Line Terme District & Ünye District
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Çarşamba-Tirebolu Overhead Line Terme District, Ünye & Ikizce
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Çarşamba-Tirebolu Overhead Line Terme District & Ünye District
11/03/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Samsun Natural Gas Pipeline Project
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Çarşamba-Tirebolu Overhead Line Terme District, Ünye & Ikizce
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Part 4 - TR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Annexes - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Part 3 - TR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Part 1 - TR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Part 2 - TR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EIA-Samsun Natural Gas Pipeline Project
Publication Date
11 Mar 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57855610
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090684
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Çarşamba-Tirebolu Overhead Line Terme District & Ünye District
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57858531
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090684
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Çarşamba-Tirebolu Overhead Line Terme District, Ünye & Ikizce
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57858258
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20090684
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Çarşamba-Tirebolu Overhead Line Terme District & Ünye District
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57859437
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20090684
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Samsun Natural Gas Pipeline Project
Publication Date
11 Mar 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57857024
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20090684
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Çarşamba-Tirebolu Overhead Line Terme District, Ünye & Ikizce
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57855455
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090684
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EIA-Samsun Natural Gas Pipeline Project
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Çarşamba-Tirebolu Overhead Line Terme District & Ünye District
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Çarşamba-Tirebolu Overhead Line Terme District, Ünye & Ikizce
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Çarşamba-Tirebolu Overhead Line Terme District & Ünye District
Related public register
11/03/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Samsun Natural Gas Pipeline Project
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Çarşamba-Tirebolu Overhead Line Terme District, Ünye & Ikizce
Other links
Summary sheet
Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant
Data sheet
SAMSUN COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Part 4 - TR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Annexes - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Part 3 - TR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Part 1 - TR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - Part 2 - TR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant - EN

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Related publications