Samsun Combined Cycle Power Plant

Summary sheet
OMV AG (Austria)
Implementation of a 870 MW gas fired combined cycle power plant near Acay, in the Samsun Region of Turkey.
The project is an additional step for the OMV Group to diversify into the electricity generation market. This would be the second gas fired power plant for the Group.
If the project were located in the EU, it would fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. As such, it would require a full Environmental Impact Assessment to be carried out. Turkish environmental legislation aims at harmonisation with EU standards in the context of EU accession process. Whilst the criteria and procedures to determine the need for an EIA are defined similarly to those of the EU, full aligned application needs still to be achieved. Details of the environmental and social assessment procedures, including possible impacts on any sites of nature conservation or cultural importance, will be investigated further by the Bank during appraisal to ensure that the project complies with the Bank’s principles and standards as regards environmental and social issues.
The procurement procedures will be assessed during the appraisal to ensure that they fulfil the requirements of the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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