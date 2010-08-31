Tajik Power Rehabilitation

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Barki Tojik
The proposed project includes rehabilitation of low/medium voltage distribution networks in the Sugd region, including installation of electricity meters with ancillary equipment.
Rehabilitate low/medium voltage distribution networks to allow demand side management, reduce distribution network losses and increase energy efficiency.
The project has to meet the environmental and social requirements of the Bank based on EU policy. In particular, compliance with the substance of EIA directives and social aspects will be analysed during appraisal.
The Promoter will have to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with EIB or EBRD Procurement Guidelines and the relevant applicable EU rules.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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