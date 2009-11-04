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REGIONE ABRUZZO - SUPPORT FOR SMES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 100,000,000
Credit lines : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/11/2010 : € 30,000,000
3/12/2010 : € 30,000,000
3/11/2010 : € 40,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
4 November 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/11/2010
20090667
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Regione Abruzzo – Support for SMEs
The intermediary bank(s) will be selected by the Promoter, Regione Abruzzo, through an open tender or other procedure allowing to identify the bank(s) offering the best lending terms and conditions to beneficiary SMEs.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 100 million
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Intermediated financing facility dedicated to supporting SMEs in Regione Abruzzo and restoring regional competitiveness following the severe physical and economic damage suffered by local SMEs following the earthquakes of April 2009.

Regione Abruzzo (more specifically the area of the regional capital, L’Aquila) was hit by a series of earthquakes causing serious, widespread damage to urban centres, public infrastructure, artistic heritage and industrial plants. Several sectors of the regional economy (notably tourism), also in areas not directly hit by the earthquakes, have been affected.

The proposed operation is a first response to participate in the financing of the longer-term recovery of the Region, intended as both physical reconstruction of public buildings and infrastructure destroyed or damaged by the natural disaster as well as support to economic activity of the largely predominant SME sector. It could be integrated in the short-term by other interventions targeting reconstruction, consolidation and development of regional infrastructure, as well as facilities defined under the Jeremie and Jessica initiatives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In accordance with the Bank's policy, the intermediary bank(s) shall stipulate with beneficiary SMEs that sub-projects undertaken by the latter with the proceeds of EIB funds should comply with the relevant applicable EU and national legislation.

Beneficiary SMEs will be requested to comply with the relevant, applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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