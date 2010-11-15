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FIAT SMALL CARS SERBIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Serbia : € 500,000,000
Industry : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/05/2011 : € 50,000,000
16/05/2011 : € 100,000,000
16/05/2011 : € 150,000,000
16/05/2011 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Serbian Part 4
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - English - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Serbian Part 1
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Serbian Part 3
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Serbian Part 2
Related press
Serbia: EUR 650 million loans for SMEs, Mid-caps and Fiat Auto Serbia

Summary sheet

Release date
15 November 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/05/2011
20090666
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FIAT Small Cars Serbia

FIAT Group

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1 086 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter’s investments for the modernisation and expansion of production capacity of the existing Zastava automotive plant in Kragujevac, which is controlled by the promoter through a joint-venture (JV) with the Republic of Serbia. The project includes the investments in civil works, equipment and machinery as well as general infrastructure at the factory.

The project will increase the factory production capacity. It will contribute to increasing FDI in Serbia, developing the local automotive industry, supporting the introduction of state-of-the-art equipment and production organisation, and finally contributing to the increase of exports and Serbia’s economic development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to follow the appropriate EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices, in accordance with local legislation. The Bank’s services will, however, clarify the possible need for an EIA and any other environmental issues during the appraisal.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Serbian Part 4
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - English - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Serbian Part 1
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Serbian Part 3
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Serbian Part 2
Related press
Serbia: EUR 650 million loans for SMEs, Mid-caps and Fiat Auto Serbia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Serbia: EUR 650 million loans for SMEs, Mid-caps and Fiat Auto Serbia
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Serbian Part 4
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - English - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Serbian Part 1
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Serbian Part 3
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Serbian Part 2

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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