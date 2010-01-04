Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

RAI DIGITAL TERRESTRIAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 50,000,000
Telecom : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2012 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAI DIGITAL TERRESTRIAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RAI DIGITAL TERRESTRIAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet

Release date
4 January 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2012
20090655
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Rai Digital Terrestrial Infrastructure

The project promoter is Rai Way S.p.A., wholly-owned subsidiary of the Italian State-owned broadcasting company Radiotelevisione Italiana S.p.A. (RAI), in charge of the realisation of the group digital infrastructure investments.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million.
EUR 300 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the installation of a digital terrestrial TV (DTTV) network in Italy, to be completed by 2012 and to replace the broadcasting of current analogue TV signals.

Digitalisation of terrestrial broadcasting will lead to more efficient use of highly valuable radio spectrum (“digital dividend”). The digitalisation of content and transmission will favorise technological convergence between platforms, increasing thereby competition among providers.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

There is no major adverse environmental impact expected from the project installations that are not listed in the EIA Directive 97/11. The due diligence procedure will check compliance of construction works, erection and operation of towers to applicable environmental regulations and confirm that network construction and operation is duly licensed.

The legal status of the promoter will be assessed during appraisal. If it is considered a public entity, specific regulation will apply. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the investment will comply with applicable national regulations and EU procurement Directives, as well as with EIB procurement guidelines.

Related documents
29/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAI DIGITAL TERRESTRIAL INFRASTRUCTURE
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RAI DIGITAL TERRESTRIAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAI DIGITAL TERRESTRIAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
29 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67328200
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20090655
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RAI DIGITAL TERRESTRIAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
6 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72178402
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20090655
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAI DIGITAL TERRESTRIAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RAI DIGITAL TERRESTRIAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
Rai Digital Terrestrial Infrastructure
Data sheet
RAI DIGITAL TERRESTRIAL INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications