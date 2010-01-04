Rai Digital Terrestrial Infrastructure

Summary sheet
The project promoter is Rai Way S.p.A., wholly-owned subsidiary of the Italian State-owned broadcasting company Radiotelevisione Italiana S.p.A. (RAI), in charge of the realisation of the group digital infrastructure investments.
The project concerns the installation of a digital terrestrial TV (DTTV) network in Italy, to be completed by 2012 and to replace the broadcasting of current analogue TV signals.
Digitalisation of terrestrial broadcasting will lead to more efficient use of highly valuable radio spectrum (“digital dividend”). The digitalisation of content and transmission will favorise technological convergence between platforms, increasing thereby competition among providers.
There is no major adverse environmental impact expected from the project installations that are not listed in the EIA Directive 97/11. The due diligence procedure will check compliance of construction works, erection and operation of towers to applicable environmental regulations and confirm that network construction and operation is duly licensed.
The legal status of the promoter will be assessed during appraisal. If it is considered a public entity, specific regulation will apply. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the investment will comply with applicable national regulations and EU procurement Directives, as well as with EIB procurement guidelines.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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