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REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/10/2010 : € 75,000,000
25/01/2011 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related press
Portugal: EUR 75 million loan to upgrade the national transmission system

Summary sheet

Release date
15 April 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/10/2010
20090623
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REN-Electricity System Upgrade II

REN Rede Eléctrica Nacional S.A.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 150 million.
Up to EUR 302 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment programme aiming to reinforce and extend the electricity transmission network throughout Portugal.

The programme will support the EU’s energy policy objectives as well as help economic development in convergence regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

According to the screening carried out by the Portuguese competent authorities, 17 project components require Environmental Impact Assessment. Among them, 4 have already received environmental impact declaration and 7 are currently undergoing the EIA process; the EIAs of the remainder 6 components have not started yet. The impacts that can be typically expected for the project schemes are generally modest and mainly relate to vegetation clearance, visual impact, electromagnetic fields, disturbance during construction and impact on flying vertebrates.

REN follows public procurement procedures in accordance with the Directive 2004/17/EC, whose compliance will be confirmed during appraisal.

Other links
Related press
Portugal: EUR 75 million loan to upgrade the national transmission system

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Portugal: EUR 75 million loan to upgrade the national transmission system
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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