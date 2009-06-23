REN-Electricity System Upgrade II

Summary sheet
REN Rede Eléctrica Nacional S.A.
Investment programme aiming to reinforce and extend the electricity transmission network throughout Portugal.
The programme will support the EU’s energy policy objectives as well as help economic development in convergence regions.
According to the screening carried out by the Portuguese competent authorities, 17 project components require Environmental Impact Assessment. Among them, 4 have already received environmental impact declaration and 7 are currently undergoing the EIA process; the EIAs of the remainder 6 components have not started yet. The impacts that can be typically expected for the project schemes are generally modest and mainly relate to vegetation clearance, visual impact, electromagnetic fields, disturbance during construction and impact on flying vertebrates.
REN follows public procurement procedures in accordance with the Directive 2004/17/EC, whose compliance will be confirmed during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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