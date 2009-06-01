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MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 300,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/06/2010 : € 100,000,000
4/01/2011 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: EUR 100 million for improvements to Madrid's water supply

Summary sheet

Release date
3 December 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/06/2010
20090601
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Madrid Water Management

Canal de Isabel II – Comunidad Autónoma de Madrid

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 300 million
Up to EUR 604 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns an investment programme in water supply and wastewater treatment infrastructure in Madrid and surrounding areas.

The project is part of a strategic investment plan for 2008-2017 that aims at improving and ensuring the continuity of water supply services in accordance to the growing demand in the region. Within a context of water scarcity, the plan is also looking at fostering the re-use of wastewater for non residential uses.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of a number of investments in water supply and wastewater infrastructure. It is expected to enhance significant positive impacts on the environment. Compliance with SEA directive 2001/42/EC, Directive 97/11/EC (EIA), and Directive 92/43/EC (Habitats) amongst other EU directives will be assessed during appraisal.

Procurement for this project falls under the directives 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC. Compliance of the promoter with these directives will be assessed during appraisal.

Other links
Related press
Spain: EUR 100 million for improvements to Madrid's water supply

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EUR 100 million for improvements to Madrid's water supply
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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