Carl Zeiss Optical Lithography RDI

Summary sheet
Carl Zeiss AG
Carl Zeiss SMT AG
A project in support of Carl Zeiss SMT AG’s research and development activities in the area of developing ArF and EUVL optical lithography technologies.
The project contributes to EU2020 by focusing on R&D and innovation in a sector that is playing a critical role in providing the means for the digital economy (Digital Agenda).
The project is in line with the Bank’s objectives to support the establishment of the Knowledge Economy (R&D).
R&D facilities used for semiconductor R&D are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of EU Directive 97/11/EC, as amended by 2003/35/EC, and therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. The proposed investments will mainly take place inside buildings at R&D facilities already being used for similar activities and are not expected to have a significant environmental impact on the surroundings.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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