Environment & Energy Framework Loan II

Summary sheet
Development Bank of Turkey (TKB)
The operation follows the successful implementation of the initial facility signed in 2008. It will be dedicated to financing environment and energy investments in Turkey through a framework loan structure.
Sub-projects financed through the facility will be small to medium sized investments with a total cost up to EUR 50m. The new facility mainly targets renewable energy, energy efficiency and pollution abatement investments as well as other investments with a significant positive environmental impact.
All investments financed from the resources made available by the Bank are required to comply with the relevant national legal framework and with the EU environmental policy and the environmental acquis, as appropriate and in particular the EIA Directive (as amended), the Habitats and Birds Directives and the relevant sectoral environmental legislation, in such a way that the main principles and requirements of the EU EIA Directive will be fully respected.
The legal documentation will oblige the intermediaries to ensure where public tendering is required by national or applicable EU regulations, procurement procedures are done in accordance with EIB Guidelines.
Protection of Environment
Energy Projects excluding TENs
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.