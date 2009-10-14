Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ENVIRONMENT & ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 300,000,000
Energy : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2009 : € 300,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
14 October 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2009
20090570
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Environment & Energy Framework Loan II
Industrial Development Bank of Turkey (TSKB)
Development Bank of Turkey (TKB)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 300.00 million
Up to EUR 600.00 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation follows the successful implementation of the initial facility signed in 2008. It will be dedicated to financing environment and energy investments in Turkey through a framework loan structure.

Sub-projects financed through the facility will be small to medium sized investments with a total cost up to EUR 50m. The new facility mainly targets renewable energy, energy efficiency and pollution abatement investments as well as other investments with a significant positive environmental impact.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All investments financed from the resources made available by the Bank are required to comply with the relevant national legal framework and with the EU environmental policy and the environmental acquis, as appropriate and in particular the EIA Directive (as amended), the Habitats and Birds Directives and the relevant sectoral environmental legislation, in such a way that the main principles and requirements of the EU EIA Directive will be fully respected.

The legal documentation will oblige the intermediaries to ensure where public tendering is required by national or applicable EU regulations, procurement procedures are done in accordance with EIB Guidelines.

Comments

Protection of Environment
Energy Projects excluding TENs

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications