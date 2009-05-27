EPS Electronic Meters

Summary sheet
Elektroprivreda Srbije - EPS
Balkanska 6
11000 Belgrade
The project involves the development of a remote reading system within EPS by installing digital electricity meters replacing existing electromechanical devices in selected customer premises.
The investment will allow remote reading, disconnection capacity and real time electricity consumption information, automating the billing and invoicing process within Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS). The project’s implementation will provide more accurate, comprehensive and timely electricity consumption data that will help to reduce the energy consumption and permit the optimisation of power system balance, enhancing the energy efficiency and therefore optimising future investment in transmission and generation.
If located in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC) on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), leaving it to the national environmental authority to determine whether an EIA is required. Normally, an ElA would not be expected as the project principally involves the substitution of existing obsolete analogue meters, communications networks (hardware/software) and setting up of data collection centres. Any adverse environmental impact is expected to be minimal. The promoter has a dedicated Environment Management Unit in place.
The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts financed by the Bank will be tendered with parallel publication of tender notices in the OJEU as and where appropriate.
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