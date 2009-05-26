Belgrade City Sava Bridge

Summary sheet
The City of Belgrade.
Contact:
Mr Dragan DJILAS
Mayor
City of Belgrade
Dragoslava Jovanovica 2
Republic of Serbia
Phone: +381 (11) 3229 785
Fax: +381 (11) 3231 092
The project includes new approach road sections from Toshin bunar (to the North of the Sava River) to Radnicka intersection (south of the Sava River), including the new cable stayed bridge over the Sava River providing an additional crossing point for traffic travelling between Novi Beograd and the central areas of Belgrade.
The project will enhance the transport network of the city contributing to alleviate its growing traffic and reduce congestion, pollution and noise in the inner city. It will address the exhausted capacities of bridges crossing the Sava River.
An equivalent project in the EU, would fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC thus requiring a full EIA. During its appraisal the Bank will ensure compliance with its Environmental and Social policy and thus the principles of EU legislation.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project shall be tendered in accordance with the principles of the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal.
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