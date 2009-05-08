KAUFMANN CITY CENTRE SPLIT CROATIA

Summary sheet
Kaufmann-Hofmann Group, Austria
The project concerns the design, construction and long term management of a traditional shopping mall of 68,672 m² of Gross Leasable Area (GLA). Space for 2,600 parking lots is also included. The project is located 5 km away from the city centre of Split (Croatia).
The project will provide needed modern retail space and is located on a brownfield plot situated in a new area of residential development where the only natural path for future town growth lies. The project contributes to urban renewal and development.
The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The Competent Authority decided not to require an EIA. Due to its nature, the main impact is the noise during construction and operation and traffic increase in the area. Mitigating measures are included in the project.
The promoter, a private company, is not subject to EU Directives on procurement.
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