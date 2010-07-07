Summary sheet
Société Nationale des Autoroutes du Maroc (ADM)
The project will provide a link in the motorway network towards the south-east of the country from the administrative and economic centres of Rabat and Casablanca respectively.
The purpose of the project is the construction of a motorway between Berrechid and Béni Mellal (172 km). This arterial road will develop the motorway network eastwards in order to improve the connection between Beni Mellal and the country's key centres. This motorway section from Casablanca to Beni Mellal and onwards to Marrakesh is intended to develop the inland part of the country.
If the project were located in the EU, it would come under Annex 1 to the EU Directive on environmental impact assessments (85/337/EEC).
Environmental studies have been conducted and the communities that will be affected by the project have been consulted.
Having carried out the previous projects, the promoter is fully familiar with the Bank’s procurement procedures and issues international calls for tender.
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