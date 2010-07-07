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ADM VII

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 220,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 220,000,000
Transport : € 220,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/11/2010 : € 220,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Berrechid – Khouribga - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Khouribga – Beni Mellal - FR
Related press
Morocco: EUR 200m to extend the Port of Tangier Med and EUR 220m to build a 172 km motorway between Casablanca and the south-eastern region of Tadla-Azilal

Summary sheet

Release date
7 July 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/11/2010
20090499
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ADM VII

Société Nationale des Autoroutes du Maroc (ADM)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Between EUR 200 million and EUR 275 million from the Bank's own resources under the ENP/MED Mandate (2007-2013).
Approximately EUR 550 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will provide a link in the motorway network towards the south-east of the country from the administrative and economic centres of Rabat and Casablanca respectively.

The purpose of the project is the construction of a motorway between Berrechid and Béni Mellal (172 km). This arterial road will develop the motorway network eastwards in order to improve the connection between Beni Mellal and the country's key centres. This motorway section from Casablanca to Beni Mellal and onwards to Marrakesh is intended to develop the inland part of the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project were located in the EU, it would come under Annex 1 to the EU Directive on environmental impact assessments (85/337/EEC).

Environmental studies have been conducted and the communities that will be affected by the project have been consulted.

Having carried out the previous projects, the promoter is fully familiar with the Bank’s procurement procedures and issues international calls for tender.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Berrechid – Khouribga - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Khouribga – Beni Mellal - FR
Related press
Morocco: EUR 200m to extend the Port of Tangier Med and EUR 220m to build a 172 km motorway between Casablanca and the south-eastern region of Tadla-Azilal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Morocco: EUR 200m to extend the Port of Tangier Med and EUR 220m to build a 172 km motorway between Casablanca and the south-eastern region of Tadla-Azilal
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Berrechid – Khouribga - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Khouribga – Beni Mellal - FR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications