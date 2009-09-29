SATA Fleet Development

Summary sheet
Acquisition of four new Bombardier Q400 turboprop aircraft to replace the same number of older ATP aircraft. The new aircraft will mainly operate flights within the Azores islands.
To upgrade the fleet of the promoter. The project will secure the archipelago’s territorial integrity while improving fuel efficiency. The project complies with the EIB transport policy, notably in terms of internal mobility in an outermost convergence region composed of dispersed islands with a low population density. Air transport is of crucial importance for the local population (e.g., access to public services such as healthcare).
No environmental impact assessment is required for the project, as it does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the EU EIA Directive. Compared to the current fleet, which will be replaced, significant reductions in fuel burn, noise and emissions can be expected.
The promoter is operating in the air transport sector, which is liberalised in the EU and, therefore, not covered by EU directives on public procurement.
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