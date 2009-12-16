La Venta III Wind Farm Project

Summary sheet
Iberdrola, S.A.
The project comprises the construction and operation of a 103 MW wind farm that will consist of 120 turbines with a nameplate capacity of 850 kW. The project is located in the Municipality of Santa Domingo Ingenio, in the region of the Istmo de Tehuantepec, close to already existing wind farms La Ventosa and La Venta II.
The project will contribute to meet growing electricity demand using wind energy resources.
An EIA has been done and approved by the Ministry of Environment. The project appears not to have significant negative impacts and includes appropriate prevention, mitigation and compensation measures. The wind farm is situated along a bird migration corridor connecting to the US and Canada. The EIA and the permit conclude that the impact on birds and bats is considered acceptable, although conditional to an additional baseline survey and yearly monitoring to further refine impact assessment and define additional prevention and mitigation measures. In line with the Bank's guidelines, details of the environmental impact assessment, including adequacy of proposed mitigation, compensation and environmental monitoring will be analysed during appraisal, as well as the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with environmental and biodiversity regulations.
The promoter is not subject to EU Procurement Directives. The promoter is a private company and is not operating on the basis of special or exclusive rights in the sense of EC directive 2004/17. In line with its principles and its statute, the Bank will however ensure that suitable procurement procedures, including an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices, will be applied by the promoter and/or the special purpose companies. Details will be verified during appraisal.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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