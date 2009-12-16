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LA VENTA III WIND FARM PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 78,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Mexico : € 78,500,000
Energy : € 78,500,000
Signature date(s)
5/05/2010 : € 78,500,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related press
Mexico: EIB finances wind farm

Summary sheet

Release date
16 December 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/05/2010
20090486
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
La Venta III Wind Farm Project

Iberdrola, S.A.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 78.50 million / USD 112.50 million
EUR 157 million / USD 225 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the construction and operation of a 103 MW wind farm that will consist of 120 turbines with a nameplate capacity of 850 kW. The project is located in the Municipality of Santa Domingo Ingenio, in the region of the Istmo de Tehuantepec, close to already existing wind farms La Ventosa and La Venta II.

The project will contribute to meet growing electricity demand using wind energy resources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An EIA has been done and approved by the Ministry of Environment. The project appears not to have significant negative impacts and includes appropriate prevention, mitigation and compensation measures. The wind farm is situated along a bird migration corridor connecting to the US and Canada. The EIA and the permit conclude that the impact on birds and bats is considered acceptable, although conditional to an additional baseline survey and yearly monitoring to further refine impact assessment and define additional prevention and mitigation measures. In line with the Bank's guidelines, details of the environmental impact assessment, including adequacy of proposed mitigation, compensation and environmental monitoring will be analysed during appraisal, as well as the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with environmental and biodiversity regulations.

The promoter is not subject to EU Procurement Directives. The promoter is a private company and is not operating on the basis of special or exclusive rights in the sense of EC directive 2004/17. In line with its principles and its statute, the Bank will however ensure that suitable procurement procedures, including an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices, will be applied by the promoter and/or the special purpose companies. Details will be verified during appraisal.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related press
Mexico: EIB finances wind farm

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Mexico: EIB finances wind farm
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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