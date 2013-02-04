Summary sheet
Construction and operation of a 300 MW wind power plant near Lake Turkana, Kenya
The Lake Turkana Wind Power Project involves the construction and operation of a 310 MW wind power plant. The wind farm design includes 365 turbines and ancillary infrastructure including a 33/200 kV substation. The project also includes approximately 200km rehabilitation of the existing road from Laisamis to the wind farm site. The project is located near Loiyangalani in Marsabit District, approximately 12 km east of Lake Turkana in northern Kenya in a sparsely populated desert area. In order to connect the wind farm to the grid, a 428 km long transmission line will be constructed to connect to the existing transmission infrastructure near Suswa. It is designed to allow for future development of geothermal resources and future onshore wind projects along its path. This project is being separately developed by the Kenyan transmission company KETRACO . The project will sell all its electrical output to the Kenya Power and Light Company Ltd. under a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).
If located within the EU, the wind farm would be classified by virtue of its technical characteristics as an Annex II project according to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended. Thus, the requirement to carry out an EIA would be up to the discretion of the competent authorities. The high voltage transmission lines would be classified as Annex I, which would require a mandatory EIA. For both the wind farm and the transmission line, an ESIA has been performed and will be further analysed by the Bank. The project's environmental and social assessment procedures, including public consultation and stakeholder participation, shall comply with the Bank's environmental and social principles and standards.
The project is considered a private sector operation not benefiting from special or exclusive rights. The procurement procedures are considered compliant with the EIB Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
Videos
Photogallery
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.