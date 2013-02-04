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LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 225,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Kenya : € 225,000,000
Energy : € 225,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/03/2014 : € 25,000,000
21/03/2014 : € 50,000,000
21/03/2014 : € 50,000,000
21/03/2014 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - IFC Performance Standards on Social & Enviro. Sustainability
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Laisamis- South Horr (D371) & South Horr-Loiyangalani (C77) road
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - ESIA Summary
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Strengthening Laisamis-S Horr (D371) & S Horr-Loiyangalani C77
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Ornithological And Bat Surveys - Final Survey Report
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Village Resettlement Action Plan
Related public register
08/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Link to website for Public Consultation and Engagement Strategy
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - EIA Study Report
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Resettlement Action Plan
Related public register
08/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Link to website for Project Grievance Management
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER
Related press
Kenya: European support for sub-Saharan Africa’s largest wind power project confirmed

Summary sheet

Release date
4 February 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/03/2014
20090484
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER
A group of private sector investors
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 225 million
EUR 613 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of a 300 MW wind power plant near Lake Turkana, Kenya

The Lake Turkana Wind Power Project involves the construction and operation of a 310 MW wind power plant. The wind farm design includes 365 turbines and ancillary infrastructure including a 33/200 kV substation. The project also includes approximately 200km rehabilitation of the existing road from Laisamis to the wind farm site. The project is located near Loiyangalani in Marsabit District, approximately 12 km east of Lake Turkana in northern Kenya in a sparsely populated desert area. In order to connect the wind farm to the grid, a 428 km long transmission line will be constructed to connect to the existing transmission infrastructure near Suswa. It is designed to allow for future development of geothermal resources and future onshore wind projects along its path. This project is being separately developed by the Kenyan transmission company KETRACO . The project will sell all its electrical output to the Kenya Power and Light Company Ltd. under a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located within the EU, the wind farm would be classified by virtue of its technical characteristics as an Annex II project according to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended. Thus, the requirement to carry out an EIA would be up to the discretion of the competent authorities. The high voltage transmission lines would be classified as Annex I, which would require a mandatory EIA. For both the wind farm and the transmission line, an ESIA has been performed and will be further analysed by the Bank. The project's environmental and social assessment procedures, including public consultation and stakeholder participation, shall comply with the Bank's environmental and social principles and standards.

The project is considered a private sector operation not benefiting from special or exclusive rights. The procurement procedures are considered compliant with the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - IFC Performance Standards on Social & Enviro. Sustainability
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Laisamis- South Horr (D371) & South Horr-Loiyangalani (C77) road
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - ESIA Summary
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Strengthening Laisamis-S Horr (D371) & S Horr-Loiyangalani C77
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Ornithological And Bat Surveys - Final Survey Report
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Village Resettlement Action Plan
08/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Link to website for Public Consultation and Engagement Strategy
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - EIA Study Report
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Resettlement Action Plan
08/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Link to website for Project Grievance Management
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER
Other links
Related press
Kenya: European support for sub-Saharan Africa’s largest wind power project confirmed

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47909450
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20090484
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - IFC Performance Standards on Social & Enviro. Sustainability
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222728
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20090484
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Laisamis- South Horr (D371) & South Horr-Loiyangalani (C77) road
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219468
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090484
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - ESIA Summary
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222536
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090484
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Strengthening Laisamis-S Horr (D371) & S Horr-Loiyangalani C77
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220178
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090484
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Ornithological And Bat Surveys - Final Survey Report
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220179
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20090484
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Village Resettlement Action Plan
Publication Date
4 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63768355
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090484
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Link to website for Public Consultation and Engagement Strategy
Publication Date
8 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63773396
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090484
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - EIA Study Report
Publication Date
4 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63775991
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090484
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Resettlement Action Plan
Publication Date
4 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63768041
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090484
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Link to website for Project Grievance Management
Publication Date
8 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63776856
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090484
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER
Publication Date
17 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135396989
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20090484
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - IFC Performance Standards on Social & Enviro. Sustainability
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Laisamis- South Horr (D371) & South Horr-Loiyangalani (C77) road
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - ESIA Summary
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Strengthening Laisamis-S Horr (D371) & S Horr-Loiyangalani C77
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Ornithological And Bat Surveys - Final Survey Report
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Village Resettlement Action Plan
Related public register
08/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Link to website for Public Consultation and Engagement Strategy
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - EIA Study Report
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Resettlement Action Plan
Related public register
08/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Link to website for Project Grievance Management
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER
Other links
Summary sheet
LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER
Data sheet
LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER
Related press
Kenya: European support for sub-Saharan Africa’s largest wind power project confirmed

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Kenya: European support for sub-Saharan Africa’s largest wind power project confirmed
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - IFC Performance Standards on Social & Enviro. Sustainability
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Laisamis- South Horr (D371) & South Horr-Loiyangalani (C77) road
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - ESIA Summary
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Strengthening Laisamis-S Horr (D371) & S Horr-Loiyangalani C77
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Ornithological And Bat Surveys - Final Survey Report
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Village Resettlement Action Plan
Related public register
08/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Link to website for Public Consultation and Engagement Strategy
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - EIA Study Report
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Resettlement Action Plan
Related public register
08/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER - Link to website for Project Grievance Management
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LAKE TURKANA WIND POWER

Videos

Thumbnail: EIB and Lake Turkana Wind Power
EIB and Lake Turkana Wind Power
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Thumbnail: Supporting climate action projects across Africa
Supporting climate action projects across Africa
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Thumbnail: A bond for the planet: 10 years of EIB's Climate Awareness Bonds
A bond for the planet: 10 years of EIB's Climate Awareness Bonds
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Photogallery

Lake Turkana wind farm project has been the single largest private investment in Kenya ever, reinforcing the country’s status as a safe and reliable investment destination. The project involved the construction and operation of a 310 MW wind power plant, 365 turbines, a 33 kV electricity grid system, and a 33/200 kV substation, as well as civil works, such as the construction of concrete foundation pads, permanent housing for the workers and related utility services. The project also included rehabilitation of approximately 200km of existing road to the wind farm site.
Lake Turkana Wind Power
©EIB
Lake Turkana wind farm project has been the single largest private investment in Kenya ever, reinforcing the country’s status as a safe and reliable investment destination. The project involved the construction and operation of a 310 MW wind power plant, 365 turbines, a 33 kV electricity grid system, and a 33/200 kV substation, as well as civil works, such as the construction of concrete foundation pads, permanent housing for the workers and related utility services. The project also included rehabilitation of approximately 200km of existing road to the wind farm site.
Lake Turkana Wind Power
©EIB
Visit of Vice President Pim Van Ballekom to Lake Turkana wind power plant
Lake Turkana Wind Power
©EIB
Visit of Vice President Pim Van Ballekom to Lake Turkana wind power plant
Lake Turkana Wind Power
©EIB

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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