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INTAJ CAPITAL II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2009 : € 10,000,000
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Summary sheet

Release date
8 December 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2009
20090482
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Swicorp Intaj Capital II
Swicorp
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to the lower of the USD equivalent of EUR 10 million and 20% of the total commitments at any closing.
The Fund will target a minimum capital of USD 100 million at first closing. The promoter’s target amount at final closing is USD 400 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of the Bank’s acquisition of an equity participation using EU budgetary resources (risk capital managed by the Bank under Regulation 1638/2006 of 24 October 2006) in a newly-created closed-ended multi-sector investment fund.

The Fund will seek to take majority and/or controlling stakes in profitable mid-sized companies operating in sectors driven directly or indirectly by growth in consumer demand which have a significant growth potential and a dynamic management team with solid capabilities in its industry.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

N/A (intermediated private sector investment).

N/A (private sector investment).

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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