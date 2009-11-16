ICL Specialty Chemicals R&D (RSFF)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project concerns investments in R&D related to speciality chemicals and fertilisers aimed at reducing the cost and environmental impact of production processes and at developing novel products. The project will be implemented between 2010 and 2014.
Investments in RDI remain a key element in securing the future competitiveness of the chemical industry. These investments typically aim at the adaptation to and development of more efficient and environmentally-friendly process technologies and products.
For R&D activities encompassed within this project that will be carried out within existing facilities, an EIA according to the EU Directive 97/11, as amended by Directive 2003/35 should not be required.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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