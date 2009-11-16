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ICL SPECIALTY CHEMICALS R&D (RSFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 3,277,500
The Netherlands : € 10,356,900
Spain : € 10,793,900
Germany : € 19,271,700
Israel : € 56,300,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2009 : € 3,277,500
17/12/2009 : € 10,356,900
17/12/2009 : € 10,793,900
17/12/2009 : € 19,271,700
17/12/2009 : € 56,300,000

Summary sheet

Release date
16 November 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2009
20090479
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ICL Specialty Chemicals R&D (RSFF)
Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Indicative amount
The project cost is estimated at about EUR 200 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns investments in R&D related to speciality chemicals and fertilisers aimed at reducing the cost and environmental impact of production processes and at developing novel products. The project will be implemented between 2010 and 2014.

Investments in RDI remain a key element in securing the future competitiveness of the chemical industry. These investments typically aim at the adaptation to and development of more efficient and environmentally-friendly process technologies and products.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

For R&D activities encompassed within this project that will be carried out within existing facilities, an EIA according to the EU Directive 97/11, as amended by Directive 2003/35 should not be required.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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