ELES Transmission Network

Summary sheet
Project aimed at reinforcing the Slovenian electricity transmission network and improving the operation of the interconnection to Italy consisting of following four project schemes:
- 400 kV double circuit line Bericevo-Krsko (length 80 km,1330 MVA/circuit);
- Phase shifting transformer (PST) of Divaca (400/400 kV, 1200 MVA);
- Extension of the Krsko substation 400/110 kV (300 MVA transformer and corresponding 400-110 kV bays);
- Reconstruction of the 110kV switchyard (17x110 kV GIS bays), installation of two 110/20 kV transformers (31.5 MVA) and construction of a new 20 kV distribution switchyard (21 cells) in the substation of Brestanica.
Loan to support four project schemes in Slovenia intended to improve the reliability of electricity supply, extend the transformation capacity to the distribution system, reduce the network losses and increase the Net Transmission Capacity (NTC) to Italy.
A formal EIA is required in compliance with the EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC. Compliance with the EIA Directive 2003/35/EC, biodiversity assessment requirements and status of environmental studies, consultations and authorisations will be reviewed during appraisal.
Being a state-owned company that provides a public service in an EU member state, the Promoter is expected to implement public procurement procedures in line with the requirements of the EU Directive 2004/17/EC. The details of the procurement procedures followed for the project schemes and their compliance with the EU Directive on public procurement will be investigated during appraisal.
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