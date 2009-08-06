Northern Poland Energy Distribution

Summary sheet
The project comprises a large number schemes for extending and modernising the promoter’s electricity networks covering the investment period 2009-2011.
The project includes the construction and refurbishment of 1,300 km of MV lines, 3,100 km of LV lines and around 2,600 MV/LV substations as well as few HV lines for the connection of renewable energy sources, mainly wind farms.
All the projects schemes will fall under Annex II of the EIA directive, leaving it to the national competent authority to decide whether an EIA will be required in line with screening criteria specified in the directive. The criteria applied by the national competent authorities in Poland will be investigated during the appraisal. In line with the Bank guidelines the evaluation will assess the promoter’s capacity to address environmental and biodiversity issues in an appropriate way.
The promoter follows public procurement procedures in compliance with the Directive 2004/17/EC and with the Polish Public Procurement Act. The promoter’s approach for the procurement of works, goods and services will be further evaluated during the appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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