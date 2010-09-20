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TRAMWAY DE TOURS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 150,000,000
Transport : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/11/2012 : € 12,500,000
19/11/2012 : € 12,500,000
28/11/2011 : € 25,000,000
16/11/2011 : € 25,000,000
16/11/2011 : € 25,000,000
23/07/2012 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related press
France : EIB finances first Tramway in Tours

Summary sheet

Release date
20 September 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/11/2011
20090446
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Tours Tramway

Syndicat Intercommunal de Transport en Commun de l’Agglomération Tourangelle (Tours Intermunicipal Public Transport Association)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 150 million
Around EUR 363 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of the first tramway line in the city of Tours (14.8 km, 29 stations), passing through Tours city centre to connect its northern districts to the urban centre of Joué-les-Tours to the south.

To boost the competitiveness and attractiveness of public transport in the Tours region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will help to enhance the relative attraction of rail versus road transport. This will result in a reduction in the number of journeys undertaken by private car and limit the harmful impacts of this mode of transport (accidents, local atmospheric pollution and noise).

Procurement procedures will be in accordance with national legislation and EU directives.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related press
France : EIB finances first Tramway in Tours

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France : EIB finances first Tramway in Tours
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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