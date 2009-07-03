Isagro R&D

Summary sheet
Isagro S.p.A., a mid-sized Italian producer of plant protection products based in Milan and listed at the Milan Stock Exchange.
The project concerns investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) related to the discovery, development and registration of plant protection products covering the period from 2010 to 2013 and mainly taking place in Isagro’s RDI facilities in Italy.
Upgrade of Isagro’s product portfolio to meet the new environmental and toxicological standards adopted by the European Parliament in January 2009.
The R&D activities focus on the development of chemical- and biological plant protection products and their authorisation according to the EU regulatory framework, which has recently screened out a significant number of products on eco-toxicological grounds. The project will support implementation of the new EU regulation proposal (Proc. 2006/0136(COD). The promoter will be required to ensure that the provisions of the EIA Directive and those of any other relevant environmental acquis are complied with.
The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector, and is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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