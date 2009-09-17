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MIDDLE EAST VENTURE CAPITAL FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 5,000,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 5,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2009 : € 5,000,000
Other links

Summary sheet

Release date
17 September 2009
Status
Reference
Approved | 12/10/2009
20090347
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Middle East Venture Capital Fund
Early stage IT companies based in the Palestinian Territories
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 5 million (to be financed under the FEMIP Trust Fund)
Total size of the Fund is between USD 35 million and USD 50 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Participation in a venture capital fund currently being established, which will primarily invest in early stage private, export oriented businesses located in the Palestinian Territories and active in business services, software and communication.

The Fund would be the first venture capital fund focusing on the Palestinian Territories. It will support the development of the financial sector and private sector in the Palestinian Territories by providing equity or quasi-equity financing for the expansion of local early stage companies, which completely lack a source of venture capital financing that is critical for their growth.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Not applicable

Not applicable

Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Photogallery

Participation in a venture capital fund that will primarily invest in early stage private IT businesses located in the Palestinian Territories
Middle East Venture Capital Fund
©To be defined
Participation in a venture capital fund that will primarily invest in early stage private IT businesses located in the Palestinian Territories
Middle East Venture Capital Fund
©To be defined
Participation in a venture capital fund that will primarily invest in early stage private IT businesses located in the Palestinian Territories
Middle East Venture Capital Fund
©To be defined

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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