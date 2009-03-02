DUCATI R&D

Summary sheet
Ducati Motor Holding SpA
The project concerns the Promoter’s RDI activities for environmentally friendly and safer motorcycles.
The investments aim at (i) designing and testing new materials, aerodynamics and weight-saving solutions to improve the vehicles’ efficiency; (ii) enhancing the vehicles safety performance; (iii) improving the overall engine thermodynamic performance, thus allowing for a reduction of polluting emissions and specific fuel consumption and (iv) developing solutions for enhanced urban mobility.
The R&D activities are a continuation of on-going activities in existing facilities, already authorized, and are not expected to have significant effects on the environment. However, permanent racing and test tracks for motorized vehicles, and test benches for engines is expected to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, meaning an EIA is at the discretion of the national competent authority. It will be verified during the appraisal whether the competent authority has required an EIA.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
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