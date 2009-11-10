Pirelli Slatina Tyre Factory II

Summary sheet
The Borrower: Pirelli Tyres Romania SRL
The Promoter: Pirelli & C SPA
The project concerns the increase of production capacity of the Promoter’s existing tyre facility located in Slatina, Romania (about 180 km west of Bucharest), which was developed between 2004 and 2008 and financed by EIB.
The project contributes to the Bank’s priority lending objectives ”Convergence / Convergence Regions”. The project is meant to make Pirelli’s production capacity more competitive and allow it to further benefit from a cost effective production base, close to the markets of Central and Eastern Europe.
The investment for the upgrade and expansion of the existing plant (as expansion of a facility for the manufacture and treatment of elastomer-based products) falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The decision made by the competent authorities for requesting (or not) and EIA on the basis of the criteria set in Annex III of the Directive and actual/possible significant impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats’ and Birds’ Directives) will be verified during the project appraisal.
Procurement is in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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