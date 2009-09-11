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HUNGARY FORESTS FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 200,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/10/2009 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related press
Hungary: EUR 350 million for the protection of forests and for employment

Summary sheet

Release date
11 September 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/10/2009
20090280
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Hungary Forests FL
Hungarian Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million.
EUR 1500 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework facility to co-finance schemes aiming at developing, managing and protecting the forests in Hungary.

The proposed project will support the implementation of measures identified by Hungary’s Rural Development Operational Programme for the 2007-2013 programming period, and will focus in particular on afforestation, improved and sustainable forest management, soil protection and regeneration of natural habitat.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project, a framework loan to support the co-financing of selected, long-term forestry measures of the Hungarian RDP, is expected to deliver multiple environmental benefits including improved forest ecosystem health, greenhouse gas sequestration and contribution to nature protection objectives. Forest activities may require an EIA subject to the judgment of the competent authority, in accordance with Directive 85/337/EEC. Where a Natura 2000 site may be affected, the Bank requires the promoter to follow the Nature Directives’ procedures as transposed into national law and to complete Forms A or B as appropriate. All the environmental aspects will be assessed in detail during the project appraisal process.

The promoter is a public entity and therefore subject to procurement procedures which should comply with directive 2004/18/EG (to be assessed during appraisal).

Other links
Related press
Hungary: EUR 350 million for the protection of forests and for employment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: EUR 350 million for the protection of forests and for employment
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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