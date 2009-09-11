Hungary Forests FL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Framework facility to co-finance schemes aiming at developing, managing and protecting the forests in Hungary.
The proposed project will support the implementation of measures identified by Hungary’s Rural Development Operational Programme for the 2007-2013 programming period, and will focus in particular on afforestation, improved and sustainable forest management, soil protection and regeneration of natural habitat.
The project, a framework loan to support the co-financing of selected, long-term forestry measures of the Hungarian RDP, is expected to deliver multiple environmental benefits including improved forest ecosystem health, greenhouse gas sequestration and contribution to nature protection objectives. Forest activities may require an EIA subject to the judgment of the competent authority, in accordance with Directive 85/337/EEC. Where a Natura 2000 site may be affected, the Bank requires the promoter to follow the Nature Directives’ procedures as transposed into national law and to complete Forms A or B as appropriate. All the environmental aspects will be assessed in detail during the project appraisal process.
The promoter is a public entity and therefore subject to procurement procedures which should comply with directive 2004/18/EG (to be assessed during appraisal).
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