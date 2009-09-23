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RENAULT TANGER-FINANCEMENT INTERMEDIE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 173,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 173,500,000
Industry : € 173,500,000
Signature date(s)
9/02/2012 : € 31,500,000
3/09/2012 : € 42,000,000
22/10/2009 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related press
EIB Board approves further EUR 600m in loans for the automotive industry

Summary sheet

Release date
23 September 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/10/2009
20090278
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Renault Tanger-Financement Intermedie
Renault
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million, on own resources (Mandate ENP MED 2007-2013)
EUR 700 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises Renault’s investment in a new car manufacturing facility located in the Melloussa Free Economic Zone (30 km from Tanger harbour). The investment includes the design, civil engineering, purchase of equipment and tooling of the new factory, as well as the construction of an administrative building at the Renault terminal at the Tanger Med Harbour. The investment period is 2009-2012.

The project aims at setting up a production facility for new models of the promoter’s low-cost brand, mainly for the European and Eastern Europe markets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The competent Moroccan authorities required that an EIA be carried out. Since the site was chosen and dedicated to automotive production by TMSA (Tangier Mediterranean Special Agency), the national agency operating the Free Zones in the North of the country, a study of alternative sites could not be conducted by the promoter.

The land where the plant is located, parts of which were previously used for agriculture, was acquired by TMSA and provided to the promoter for the new plant. The process of land acquisition and expropriation of former owners has been performed in accordance with Moroccan law, including public consultations. As part of the expropriation process that was carried out between 2005 and 2008, TMSA ensured that resettlement was kept to a minimum.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directive 2004/18/CE. The procurement procedures followed by the promoter (international and local competitive negotiation procedures) are in the best interest of the project and are acceptable to the Bank.

Comments

Because this is an intermediated financing operation, the Bank’s intervention also aims at supporting the local financial institutions committed to the financing of the project.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related press
EIB Board approves further EUR 600m in loans for the automotive industry

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB Board approves further EUR 600m in loans for the automotive industry
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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