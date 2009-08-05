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GLOBAL TECH I OFFSHORE WINDPARK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 500,000,000
Energy : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/07/2011 : € 100,000,000
7/07/2011 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE
Related press
Germany: EUR 500m for Global Tech I offshore wind farm

Summary sheet

Release date
5 August 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/07/2011
20090259
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Global Tech I Offshore Windpark
Wetfeet Offshore Windenergy GmbH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million.
EUR 1 800 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project would concern one of the many large scale offshore wind farms, envisaged to be built in the German Exclusive Economic Zone of the North Sea. It is designed for a nominal capacity of 400 MW and would supply electricity to the national transmission grid via a long subsea cable.

The German government has set its objective to increase the percentage of electricity generated from renewable energy sources to at least 20% by 2020 and to 50% by 2050. A major element in achieving this target is to further develop the capacity of the offshore wind energy sector.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By virtue of its technical characteristics the project falls under Annex II of EIA-Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended). According to national regulations the project is subject to a full mandatory EIA including public consultation, which has been carried out accordingly. The competent authorities granted a conditional approval after extensive public consultation and confirmed with the permit that significant negative impacts on nature conservation sites can be excluded. Further details of the environmental due diligence procedures applied by the promoter will be assessed by the Bank during appraisal.

The project is not subject to public procurement according to the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC, as the promoter (SPV) is neither a public undertaking in the sense of Directive - the municipal utilities are only minority shareholders of the entity- nor does the project enjoy any special or exclusive rights. The rights to develop an offshore wind in EEZ are granted by the government through the permit approval of the competent authority on objective, proportionate and non-discriminatory criteria according to national legislation. The Bank will however ensure that the procurement procedures to be applied comply with the Bank’s principles and its statute, i.e. works, goods and services will be appropriately selected and are offered at competitive prices. The wind farm will be built under various contracts involving highly specialised components. Details will be verified during appraisal.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE
Related press
Germany: EUR 500m for Global Tech I offshore wind farm

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EUR 500m for Global Tech I offshore wind farm
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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