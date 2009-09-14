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CIE AUTOMOTIVE MULTITECHNOLOGY PARTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 85,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 5,941,176.47
Lithuania : € 6,161,764.7
Czechia : € 9,352,941.18
Spain : € 63,544,117.65
Industry : € 85,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/06/2012 : € 2,941,176.47
23/12/2009 : € 3,000,000
23/12/2009 : € 3,000,000
27/06/2012 : € 3,161,764.7
27/06/2012 : € 9,352,941.18
27/06/2012 : € 9,544,117.65
23/12/2009 : € 54,000,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB to lend CIE Automotive EUR 60 million for its R&D programme

Summary sheet

Release date
14 September 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2009
20090246
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CIE Automotive Multitechnology Parts
CIE Automotive
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 87 million.
EUR 174 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter’s expenditures on RDI activities, linked to a broad range of metal, plastics, aluminium and machining technologies. The promoter is specialised in stamping, tube forming, aluminium die casting, forging, machining and plastic injection technologies required in the production of steering, engine and transmission parts.

The majority of the planned projects target emissions reductions and fuel efficiency by e.g., developing lighter metal and plastic parts that contribute to the weight reduction of cars. In addition, several projects focus on car safety and the recyclability of components.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that will be carried out in existing facilities, and therefore an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is not required by EU Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC.

The promoter is a private company operating in the manufacturing sector not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

The project is eligible under the Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF). RSFF is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB to lend CIE Automotive EUR 60 million for its R&D programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB to lend CIE Automotive EUR 60 million for its R&D programme
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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