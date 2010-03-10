TRANSPORTS URBAINS ILE DE FRANCE

Summary sheet
Syndicat des Transports d’Ile de France (STIF)
The project consists of the modernisation of the rolling stock operated in the Ile-de-France region on commuter lines. It is composed of three elements: acquisition of 172 new electric trains (NAT), acquisition of 24 new hybrid Autorail trains (AGC) and refurbishment of 635 units Z2N type train cars.
The Project should contribute to alleviate present and future traffic problems around the Region Ile-de-France and, consequently, improve the quality of the urban and regional environment. It aims at increasing public transport efficiency, reliability and service comfort.
The construction of the new train sets will take place in the manufacturer’s plants and does not fall within the scope of Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended); neither does the implementation by the Promoter, therefore no EIA is required for the project.
The project can be expected to contribute to an overall improvement of the urban and regional environment by encouraging the use of public transport in a congested urban area, also partially reducing private car usage.
The Promoter is subject to and follows EU procurement procedures, including publication in the EU Official Journal. According to the received information all tendered contracts are in compliance with the EU Directives on procurement. Under these conditions, the procedures adopted for the project are suitable and acceptable to the Bank.
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