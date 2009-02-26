TRAMWAY DE BREST

Summary sheet
Brest Métropole Océane (Communauté Urbaine de Brest)
Construction of first tramline in Brest.
The purpose of this first tramline is to attract people to the city centre, facilitate east-west travel and open up new parts of the conurbation to promote urban renewal and rehabilitation.
The project comes under Annex II to the Directive on EIAs; an EIA is not strictly mandatory although the works must be examined by the responsible authority. In this particular case, an EIA has already been carried out in accordance with the national legislation governing environmental issues and public enquiry procedures (enquiry prior to declaration of public interest).
The promoter is required to comply with the EU's procurement procedures (Directive 2004/17/EC), including publication of invitations to tender in the Official Journal of the European Union. All contracts have been or will be awarded in accordance with regular, transparent procedures under the legal framework of the European Union, which have enabled or will enable the most economically and technically favourable bids to be selected. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures applied by the promoter are appropriate for the project and considered acceptable by the Bank.
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