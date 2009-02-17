MAN Trucks RDI

Summary sheet
MAN Nutzfahrzeuge AG
The project concerns the promoter’s RDI investments to improve the fuel consumption, reduce emissions and enhance overall energy efficiency of the company’s commercial vehicles (trucks and buses).
The aim of the project is to improve the fuel consumption, emissions and overall energy efficiency of the company’s commercial vehicles, in the area of (i) drivetrain development with development and deployment of Euro V and VI drivetrains, development of new engine, and improvement of the drivetrain efficiency with the introduction of heat and energy recuperation technologies; (ii) vehicle development with work on weight reduction, energy management and optimised vehicle dynamics and controls; (iii) development of simulation techniques; and (iv) development of hybrid trucks and buses.
The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised in which case an EIA would not be required by EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. However, the Bank’s services will verify details, and especially the ones related to the location of the R&D facilities, during the project’s due diligence.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
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