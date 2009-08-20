OEBB UNTERINNTAL

Summary sheet
Construction of a 40 km section of 2-track high-speed line on the Brenner railway axis (Berlin-Palermo TEN-T Priority Project No. 1) between Kundl/Radfeld and Baumkirchen in the Lower Inn Valley in Tyrol (Austria).
The project will remove an existing bottleneck on the TEN 1 corridor and allow an increase in rail traffic through the present Brenner Pass route. In addition, the project will reduce operating and maintenance costs, allow travel time savings, improve safety and reduce environmental effects. The general increase in speed, comfort and quality of service will reinforce the attractiveness of rail transport compared to alternative modes, thereby reducing energy consumption and environmental pollution.
The project falls under Annex 1 of the EU Directive 85/337/EEC. Compliance with all applicable EU and national environmental legislation on environment will be verified during appraisal, with particular focus on the following:
- SEA (Strategic Environmental Assessment), in accordance with EU Directive 2001/42
- EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment), in accordance with Directive 85/337/EEC (and following amendments Directive 97/11/EC and 2003/35/E)
- Nature Conservation, in accordance with EU Habitat Directive 92/43/EEC (especially Articles 6, 10 and 12) and EU Birds Directive 74/409/EEC.
The Promoter is subject to EU public procurement regulations. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the contracts related to the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with EU public procurement procedures. The procurement procedure will be verified during appraisal.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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