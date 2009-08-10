Sincrotrone Trieste Extension ERCF

Summary sheet
The project relates to the second phase of the FERMI@Elettra Free Electron Laser project, i.e. FEL-2 and concerns additional investments necessary to attain shorter wavelengths to facilitate molecular research on carbon- and oxygen- atomic level, study living tissues, and study the transition of, or magnetism in materials. In addition, the project envisages the construction of a tri-generation plant combining normal energy, valorisation of waste energy, and the use of solar panels and other sources of renewable energy.
The objective of the tri-generation plant is the valorisation of waste energy of Sincrotrone Trieste’s operations, and, with the use of solar panels and other sources of renewable energy, to make Sicrotrone Trieste “carbon neutral”.
This project consists of two sub-projects. The first encompasses technical modifications to the Sincrotrone Trieste project, which was appraised by the Bank in 2004. This project was considered to fall outside both Annex I or II of Directive 97/11/EC and will not affect any Natura 2000 site. Regarding the second sub-project, the construction of the tri-generation, the decision and determination of the competent authorities as to whether an EIA will be required will be verified during the appraisal.
Sincrotrone Trieste S.C.p.A is a not-for-profit, public share company/consortium of national Interest owned by diverse public bodies. As such, the promoter follows the procurement directives relevant to the public sector.
The project is eligible under the Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF). The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the Euroepan Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
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