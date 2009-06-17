Saneamiento CA Valenciana V

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Comunidad Valenciana
The regional government is responsible for the provision of wastewater treatment of regional interest. The envisaged investments aim at upgrading the water sanitation and sewerage infrastructures in the Region of Valencia within the regional Wastewater Master Plan. The programme concerns investments into 71 wastewater schemes.
The prevailing main objectives are the following:
- completing and improving the sanitation system in the region of Valencia;
- full application of directive 91/271/CEE in relation to collector systems, and adequate treatment taking into account sensitive areas, and application of the national water law latest amendments;
- reaching quality standards of treated water as required by most recent national legislation through improvement in existing wastewater treatment plants;
- compliance with the river basin plans approved after the preparation of the 1993 wastewater plan including priority areas for tertiary treatments that allows for the re-utilisation of water for agricultural purposes; and,
- compliance with the National Plan of treatment of sludge resulting from the sewerage treatment.
Key European legislation like EIA directive 97/11/EC, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC and the Habitats Directive 92/43/EC have been fully transposed into National Law. EPSAR fully complies with requirements under the EIA and the Habitats Directive.
Procurement procedures applied by the promoter are in compliance with EU Directives 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC.
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