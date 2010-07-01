CHISINAU TROLLEYBUSES

Summary sheet
I.M. Regia Transport Electric Chisinau (RTEC)
Contact: Mrs Juravleova Brighita, Chief of Economic Analysis and Forecast Department
The project consists of the first step in the renewal of the trolleybus fleet of the city of Chisinau. Notably, this includes: acquisition of up to 90 new trolleybuses with spare parts and maintenance tools; rehabilitation of the electric infrastructure; refurbishment of a trolleybus depot; implementation of a new ticketing system; implementation of traffic control system.
The project is part of the main objective of the Municipality of Chisinau to maintain the level of public transport in the city, by improving the quality of service (in terms of reliability, comfort and speed), thus making trolleybuses more appealing to the public. The project will also improve the working conditions of the company’s personnel and thus support further development of efficient operation and maintenance routines. See also “Environmental aspects” below.
No EIA or similar assessment is required for the project.
The project can be expected to contribute to an overall improvement of the urban environment by encouraging the use of electric public transport, alleviating passenger congestion, reducing energy consumption and noise pollution, and improving air quality. The project contributes to climate change mitigation.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with ElB or EBRD Guidelines and the relevant applicable EU rules.
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