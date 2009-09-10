ThyssenKrupp Technologies RDI RSFF

Summary sheet
The project concerns the promoter's expenditures on RDI activities related to new steel grades and related products, with a special focus on lightweight materials, anti-corrosion treatment, and the reduction of the carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides emissions. The R&D programme is focused on: (i) steel products, (ii) steel processes, (iii) innovative materials, (iv) automotive products, and (v) marine products. The activities will be carried out at the promoter's R&D facilities in Germany.
The project supports the development of new steel grades with a special focus on material lightweighting, anti-corrosion treatment, and the reduction of the carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides emissions.
The project will likely concern investments in research and development that are carried out in existing facilities, already authorised. It is expected that an EIA will therefore not be required by EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Overall, the project is expected to have a neutral impact on the environment.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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